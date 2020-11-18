Empty desks: Coronavirus robs US classrooms of teachers

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of school employees in the U.S. have died of the coronavirus. While children generally have mild cases or no symptoms at all, about 1 in 4 of their teachers have a condition that raises their risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. Among the victims is fourth-grade Arkansas teacher Susanne Michael, who died less than three months after celebrating the adoption of a former student from a troubled home and two of the girl’s brothers.