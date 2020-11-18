EXPLAINER: How does election certification usually work?

In normal times, the certification of election results is a routine process that doesn’t get much attention. But these are not normal times. In a continued series of baseless attacks on the integrity of the election, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are trying to stop the formal certification of results in several states, mostly through unsubstantiated claims of fraud. The latest high-profile example was in Michigan’s largest county this week when two Republican members on Michigan’s Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted to halt the certification of the county’s votes — then abruptly reversed course amid heavy criticism.