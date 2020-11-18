FBI: Missouri man charged with child porn accused of threats

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal agents say a rural eastern Missouri man charged in child porn case also threatened to kill the heads of various online platforms, including YouTube and Twitter. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 56-year-old Matthew Bryan Thilges, of Jefferson County, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in St. Louis’ U.S. District Court to attempted production of child pornography and receipt of child porn. The FBI says Thilges began making the threats against tech company CEOs in July. The FBI says that by October, Thilges also was making threats against police and Democrats. The FBI says a search of Thilges’ home turned up an arsenal of guns, a “child-like sex doll” and thousands child pornography images on his computer.