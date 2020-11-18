First Blessing Hospital patient receives new COVID-19 drug

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Blessing Hospital officials reported they had administered the first dose of a new COVID-19 drug called Bamlanivimab to a patient on Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product Bamlanivimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 infection in adults and pediatric patients who are 12 years of age and older, who are seeking outpatient care at a hospital or health system and who meet high risk criteria for the virus to progress to severe COVID-19 and possibility to the need for hospitalization.

The State of Illinois received just under 6,400 vials of the medication from the FDA and Blessing Hospital met the qualifications to receive a portion of the first shipment.

“Bamlanivimab is an investigational medicine that works by binding to part of the Sars-CoV 2 virus and neutralizing it,” said Christopher Solaro, MD, PhD, CPE, Chief of Medicine, Blessing Health System. “It belongs to a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, and it is given in a one-time intravenous infusion.

“Clinical data thus far shows that this drug can decrease the rate of hospitalization for patients who are positive for COVID-19 and are considered high risk because of other factors,” he concluded.

High risk factors include:

Have a body mass index (BMI) greater than 35

Have chronic kidney disease

Have diabetes

Have immunosuppressive disease

Are currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

Are 65 years of age or older

Hospital officials state Bamlanivimab is not for hospitalized patients or for those needing oxygen therapy.

Initially, Bamlanivimab will be available to hospitals and health systems only who meet federal requirements. As supplies and infrastructure improves, there is potential for the treatment to be offered at other outpatient localities.

The condition of the patient before or after the administration of the new drug was not released by Blessing.