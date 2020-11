The state announced plans to offer free COVID-19 testing in Hannibal on Wednesday.

The testing will be conducted at the Hannibal Inn and Conference Center located at 4141 Market Street.

The testing site will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

You must register online before being tested.

Here is the link to the registration form. https://dcphdo02redcap.azurewebsites.net/redcap/surveys/?s=XTLH7FCLD7