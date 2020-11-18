Full schedule announced for Quincy’s rapid COVID-19 testing event

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department announced on Wednesday the full schedule through December 3 for the free, rapid COVID-19 testing talking place in the old ShopKo parking lot at 33rd and Broadway.

Health officials reported the schedule as follows:

Wednesday, November 18 8am- 6:30pm

Thursday, November 19 8am-6:30pm

Friday, November 20 8am-6:30pm

Saturday, November 21 10am-2pm

Sunday, November 22 10am-2pm

Monday, November 23 8am-630pm

Tuesday, November 24 8am-6:30pm

Wednesday, November 25 8am-6pm

Thursday, November 26 CLOSED

Friday, November 27 10am-2pm

Saturday, November 28 10am-2pm

Sunday, November 29 10am-2pm

Monday, November 30 12pm-6pm

Tuesday, December 1 12pm-6pm

Wednesday, December 2 12pm-6pm

Thursday, December 3 12pm-6pm

The Adams County Rapid Detection and Isolation Plan began it's free COVID-19 testing Monday morning at 10 a.m. Within the first 15 minutes well over 100 cars were in line waiting to be tested

On Friday Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore had announced the free testing which was a joint effort between local and state health departments.

Moore said due to the recent exponential growth of COVID-19 in Quincy, health officials were introducing a proactive pilot program to bring free mass testing to the area.

Moore said the program would also include a mobile testing component for the villages of Adams and Brown counties as well as an employer based testing program.

Moore also issued a State of Emergency beginning Friday night at 5 p.m. for the sole purpose of redeploying resources and personnel over the next week so the testing site can have the necessary staff to preform tests, enter data, and contact trace.

Adams County EMS director John Simon said residents are asked to use the 33rd Street entrance. They will either be given an "in-take" form to fill out for contact tracing, or they can get that form from the health department's website and fill it out ahead of time.

Participants can expect the results via a phone call in about an hour.

Health officials urged everyone to get tested stating that we have asymptomatic individuals in the community and they need to be identified and quarantined.

Those wishing to be tested can download the in-take form here.

