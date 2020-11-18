Hannibal Clinic Research Center selected to join COVID-19 treatment study

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- A clinical trial that will bring COVID-19 treatment medications is coming to Hannibal Clinic.



The Hannibal Clinic Director of Research says they'll be testing to see how affective different medications are in treating patients, who have tested positive for COVID-19, apart of the federal Operation Warp Speed initiative.

Dr. Humam Farah says the goal is to help reduce the death rate and relieve the healthcare system.

"Why should people be apart of the study? Because if you're not apart of the study we couldn't bring anything to the market," Farah said. "So, unless people actively come and get involved in those studies we can not bring medication to the market."



Farah says anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, but hasn't had to go to the hospital, is eligible for the trial.

Farah emphasizes everybody that joins the trial will be given real medication, no one will receive a placebo.

He says Hannibal Clinic patients who have tested positive for the virus will be contacted first if they're interested.

He says the expect it to start in the next week or so.