Hannibal Salvation Army to provide free Thanksgiving meals for those in need

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- The Hannibal Salvation Army announced that it has partnered with Saints Avenue Steakhouse and Buffet to provide the Hannibal area with a community Thanksgiving dinner.

Organizers stated those in need of a meal are encouraged to visit the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Services Office located at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal to register for the meal.

Participants will be given a gift card equal to the value of a Thanksgiving meal at Saints Avenue redeemable on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.