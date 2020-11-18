Hannibal Salvation Army to provide free Thanksgiving meals for those in need
HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- The Hannibal Salvation Army announced that it has partnered with Saints Avenue Steakhouse and Buffet to provide the Hannibal area with a community Thanksgiving dinner.
Organizers stated those in need of a meal are encouraged to visit the Hannibal Salvation Army Family Services Office located at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal to register for the meal.
Participants will be given a gift card equal to the value of a Thanksgiving meal at Saints Avenue redeemable on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are excited to be able to work with a local business to provide a Thanksgiving meal to the people of Hannibal and the surrounding area,” stated Salvation Army Area Coordinator Michael Sjogren. “While the pandemic has left many people facing financial hardship, we hope that on this day of thanks, The Salvation Army can bring the community together to focus on the things that we can all be thankful for. If you are in need, please reach out to The Salvation Army. We are here to help our community during these uncertain times.”