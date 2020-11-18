Hospital Report: Nov. 18, 2020

DEATHS

Ronald H. Duesterhaus age 82, of Mendon, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. Funeral arrangements for Ronald H. Duesterhaus are with the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Frank L. Altgilbers, age 85, of Quincy, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Frank L. Altgilbers.

Brenda Willer, age 76, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:56 p.m. in Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rushville, IL. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Caroline S. Besco, 83 of Canton, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton. Arrangements are pending with Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton.

Doris A. Knuffman, age 78, of Barry, IL, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Doris A. Knuffman.

William “Bill” Sander, Jr., age 93, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Quincy. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for William “Bill” Sander, Jr.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

David Arrowood & Sierra Geissler had a boy.

Olivia Booker had a boy.

Carl Rowden & Taylor Hulett had a boy.

Derek & Brooke Miller had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.