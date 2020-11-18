Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Standout Luka Garza Remains In The National Spotlight
Iowa forward Luka Garza could have heard his name called in Wednesday night's NBA draft. Instead, he opted for the uncertainty of playing a final college basketball season amid a pandemic.
Garza heads the list of notable seniors gearing up for the 2020-21 campaign. He was the Big Ten player of the year last season and finished runner-up to Dayton's Obi Toppin in Associated Press player of the year voting.
The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season for the Hawkeyes. Iowa is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on December 8 in Iowa City against North Carolina as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.