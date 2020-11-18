Iowa State Cyclones Delighted With Overall Production Of Their Tight Ends This Season In Ames

Iowa State's Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner entered the season as perhaps the most celebrated group of tight ends in the country, and they still are.

Those three along with reserve Easton Dean have combined for 45 catches. Only Boston College's tight ends, with 52, have more. Kolar is the 17th-ranked Cyclones' second-leading receiver with 23 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

Allen has 13 catches for 173 yards and two scores. Soehner is the highest-rated tight end in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell says each tight end is playing his best football this season. 17-th ranked ISU is now (5-2) overall this season on the college gridiron. The Cyclones are (5-1) in the Big 12 Conference ranks. ISU is scheduled to host (4-3) Kansas State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. this weekend. Kickoff is slated for Saturday at 1:00 p.m.