JWCC to host VIP Blazer Event

QUINCY (WGEM) -- John Wood Community College is lending a helping hand to the community.

Hosting the VIP Blazer registration even Thursday, November 19 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at JWCC Main Campus in Quincy, to provide a hands-on registration experience.

The event is geared towards high school seniors graduating early, transfer students, and non-traditional students who may be trying to further themselves in their career.

JWCC Director of Admissions Kristen Ritterbusch said getting registered for the spring semester early is an advantage.

“We have an entire team of admissions and advising staff set aside with time from 1-6 tomorrow. So whether you choose to come in person and do that safely with masks and social distancing. Or you choose to do that virtually our entire team is here ready to help you.”

Ritterbusch said the Admissions team is there for assistance.

“So the earlier the more options, and also we can help you through the admissions process. It's very easy, it’s application and transcripts. We can help file the FASFA we can help you with really every step of the process.”

No appointment is needed, but if you wish to attend virtually call or text 217-393-8400, or email admissions@jwcc.edu.

For those who attend in-person, masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.