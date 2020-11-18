Kansas City couple wins $4 million in wrongful death lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a Kansas City man who died in a 2016 shooting have been awarded $4 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against a gun trafficker, and a gun dealer and a manufacturer. Court documents say one of the guns dealt by former Kansas City police captain James Samuels was used to kill Alvino Dwight Crawford Jr. in July 2016. Crawford’s parents sued Samuels, Jimenez Arms and Green Tip Arms in June 2019. The suit alleged that Green Tip Arms should have known that Samuels was an unlicensed gun dealer. They also accused Jimenez Arms, which manufactured the gun, of aiding and abetting the gun trafficking ring.