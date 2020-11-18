Kings take Haliburton in NBA draft, add depth to backcourt

The Sacramento Kings have selected Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft, adding depth to a backcourt that is almost certain to undergo significant changes. Haliburton averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 assists during his sophomore season at Iowa State. He shot better than 42% from 3-point range during his college career. The 6-foot-5 Haliburton was projected to go as high as the Top 5 but fell to the Kings, where he will join point guard De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento’s backcourt.