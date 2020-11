A Lewis County, Missouri woman is dead following a crash Tuesday.



Highway Patrol said it happened just before 5 p.m. evening on Missouri 6 at Vine St. in Lewistown.

Troopers said 58-year-old Jeana Luttrul of Lewistown drove off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The crash report said she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.