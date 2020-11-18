Mike Troup announces candidacy for Quincy mayor

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Mike Troup announced his run for the Quincy Mayoral Race Wednesday.

Troup is a Quincy native with 32 years of public service on various boards, including his current seat in the school board.

He's also served on the Adams County Board and the Adams County Ambulance and EMS Board.

Troup said issues he says we would address include infrastructure, and police and fire pension funding.

"I've worked on fixing private companies pension problems with different solutions, now government works a little bit different but I think there's opportunities where we may have solutions that will benefit Quincy and keep all the benefits in place," said Troup.

Troup says he was encouraged to run by several people following Mayor Kyle Moore's announcement he would not be run for a third term.

Troup said he also has worked with numerous national and international corporations, and has 22 years experience as a small business owner.

For education, Troup listed a Bachelor Degree in Management and and MBS specialized in finance from St. Louis University.

Troup's website lists the following as public sector experience:

Adams County Board Member - 5 years (including serving as Finance chair)

Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services Board - Chair, 10 years

Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF) - Executive Committee Board Member, 11 years

Quincy Public School Board Member - currently serving his 6th year as Vice President of the Board and Co-Chair of the Building and Grounds Committee

Other candidates in the 2021 race for Quincy mayor include: Paul Havermale (R), Brennan Hills (D), Brandon Koch (R), and Nora Baldner (D).

