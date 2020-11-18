More details about how experimental drug Bamlanivimab works, when it’ll be used at Blessing

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- If you go to the hospital with COVID-19 symptom concerns, there's a new drug doctors at Blessing Hospital said they're using to try and keep at-risk people from winding up in the ICU.

They gave the first dose of that drug to a patient Wednesday.

"Bamlanivimab, and it's a hard one to say but this is a drug that actually gets infused into a patient through an IV," said Blessing Health System Chief of Medicine Dr. Chris Solaro.

He said Wednesday they administered the first IV of the experimental drug approved for use by the FDA, he said in layman's terms it works by binding those COVID-19 particles together.

"We've all seen pictures of the virus which with these spike proteins. This is a molecule that binds up the spike proteins and prevents that protein from entering a cell," said Dr. Solaro.

He said this drug wouldn't really help people already in the hospital, but it can help at-risk patients experiencing symptoms.

"Typically it's a patient who's had COVID-19 diagnosed but it needs to be given typically within three days of a positive test and those patients are not patients who are hospitalized. So these are patients with mild to moderate illness who don't need hospitalization, but are at risk for hospitalization," said Dr. Solaro.

He said some of those who are at risk are people with a high body mass index, diabetes, or a compromised immune system.

Dr. Solaro said they're working now on figuring out what exact circumstances call for them to give a patient one of the 95 doses they received from Illinois.

"This may be in some limited supply, but we'll we'll treat people who are qualifying who consent to the process," said Dr. Solaro.

He said the treatment itself takes about an hour, but it won't instantly make a patient feel better, as it takes time to work.

Solaro said right now it's hard to know if or when they could be getting more doses.

Blessing Health System officials said Illinois received just under 6,400 vials of the medication from the FDA.

They said before they use Bamlanivimab they will always talk about the side effects and risks with the patient.