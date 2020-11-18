New Bakery comes to Tri-States

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- A new bakery has come to the Tri-States. Confection Obsessions Bakery in efforts to bring back older classic recipes in a new light.

The bakery opened in October and in a few weeks will be placing a store front trailer in Hannibal to better assist customers.

The owner Deserea Cullom said opening in the middle of a pandemic has been a struggle, but her goal for her business is to bring happiness in the form of a sweet treat.

“Bringing back the old classic recipes. And so making sure that they’re brought back to life. But, also revamping them and making them fit the modern day.”

“Everybody smiles when they have something sweet in their hand. And like that’s like happiness, that’s what we’re looking for. So, if you want if you’re having a bad day at work or something like that and you just want something sweet just to make you smile. Even if it’s just for five minutes, drop on by give us an order.”

For more information on the Confection Obsessions Bakery, you can find out more along with menu items here.