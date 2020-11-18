NFL Notebook: Chicago Bears Quarterback Nick Foles Injured After Monday Night Football Loss Against The Minnesota Vikings At Soldier Field

In the National Football League, the (5-5) Bears have indicated that they will keep their play-calling in the hands of coordinator Bill Lazor. The franchise is also hoping that they'll have starting quarterback Nick Foles back from a hip/glute injury when they play November 29 at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers after a bye week.

Foles was injured With 44 seconds left during Monday's game against Minnesota. The injury occurred when Foles dropped back to pass and attempted to avoid the Vikings' pass rush, but Minnesota defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo caught hold of the Austin, Texas native and drove the 31-year-old backward into the ground during the play.

The 6-foot-6 Foles was taken from the field on a cart after the sack, but Bears head coach Matt Nagy has stated that the injury was less severe than it initially appeared.

The Bears have now lost 4 games in a row after dropping the 19-13 decision against the Vikings.