Northeast Missouri city clerk charged in fraud scheme

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former northeast Missouri city clerk has been indicted on federal theft and fraud counts. Prosecutors allege 48-year-old Tracey Ray, the former city clerk of Center in Ralls County, fraudulently obtained about $317,325 between January 2015 and July 2019. She allegedly used the money to pay personal expenses, such as credit card bills, lodging, travel and to cover insurance payments. Prosecutors say she used Center payroll checks, issued checks to herself and used the city’s bank accounts. She also reportedly did not deposit payments she received from city residents into city accounts. Ray made her first court appearance in federal court on Wednesday.