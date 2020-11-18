Police: Mother shot child, self in St. Louis murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say a mother fatally shot her 5-year-old son before turning the gun on herself in a murder-suicide on the city’s south side. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers were called around 6 a.m. Wednesday to an area near Carondelet Park for reports of a shooting. Police say arriving officers found the woman and her child dead. Police have not released the names of the woman or her son. St Louis has seen a surge of gun violence this year, including shootings involving children.