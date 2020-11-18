QPS using testing to determine student development during the pandemic

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - As the pandemic roll on, many Tri-State schools are operating virtually or on hybrid systems.

Even for students who are learning in-person, the school year can look very different.

Parents are wondering how learning during the pandemic will impact your kids long term development.

One way Quincy Public School officials are tracking student progress is with standardized tests.

School officials said they usually issue standardized tests at three times of the year, In the fall, winter and spring.

In the spring, students also take a state accountability test.

Because of the pandemic and the switch to virtual learning, students were not able to take the state assessment in the spring of 2020.

Now, school officials are looking at the results of the latest assessment given at the beginning of the school year to see if there were any significant gaps in student learning while students were learning virtually in the spring.

“Right now one of the things we’re looking at is trying to really assess a learning loss. Can we take a look at a report is a different way to see how much would be needed to bring kids back to where they were before that spring closure.”

Kim Dinkheller, Quincy Public Schools director of curriculum instruction and assessment

Dinkheller said the testing showed that students on average weren’t behind from this time last year. But that doesn’t mean some students aren’t struggling.

“We know that learning looks a little different now and we know that all students learn differently. That’s normal for all the time, whether we’re closed down or not. I think the most important part is that students are continuing to engage in school, whether they’re remote or in person.”

Dinkheller said that during these times, communication among teachers, parents and students will be they key to making sure students get the help they need.

If parents are worried about their child slipping behind, school officials said parents should feel free to reach out to their teacher or principal for help.

You can also check out the Illinois Report Card. Those results show where students stand on academic progress from testing to student growth and graduation rates.