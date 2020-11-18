Quincy, Hannibal Salvation Army wants you to be a virtual bell ringer

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy and Hannibal Salvation Army is encouraging people to take the #RedKettleChallenge as a way to become a virtual bell ringer this season.

Organizers state the decline of Quincy stores hosting Salvation Army Red Kettles, such as ShopKo, K-Mart, Sears, and others has impacted their Christmas Campaign.

They also expect fewer volunteers this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

As a result, they said they have a major need for a new challenge and what they call "virtual bell ringers."

Organizers state the challenge consists of one virtual kettle with one team committed to raising $1,000.

If you would like to ring virtually as an individual or if you will have a team of virtual bell ringers, you can sign up at salvationarmyqcyhan.org.

After signing up, volunteers are encouraged to share on social media and encourage others to take the #RedKettleChallenge.