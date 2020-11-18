Slain Houston police sergeant remembered for his dedication

HOUSTON (AP) — A veteran Houston police sergeant who was fatally shot last week while trying to intervene in a shootout is being remembered as a leader who dedicated his life to his family and community. Family and friends attended a funeral service Wednesday for 47-year-old Sean Rios. On Nov. 9, Rios was on his way to work when he was fatally shot while trying to intervene in a shootout between two vehicles. During the funeral service, Police Chief Art Acevedo said Rios’ decision to try to stop the shootout was an example of his dedication to helping others. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in Rios’ killing.