St. Louis mayor says she won’t seek reelection next year

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says she won’t run for another term next year. Krewson said Wednesday that she made the decision after celebrating her 68th birthday last weekend. Krewson says she wasn’t influenced by racial justice advocates’ calls for her to resign. She came under fire in June after she publicly revealed the names and addresses of anti-police protesters. Krewson is the city’s first female mayor. She says she’s not endorsing a candidate to replace her yet. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Democratic city Treasurer Tishaura Jones plans to run for mayor.