Staley says her ‘nice’ Gamecocks need to prove they can win

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley likes almost everything about her team. Except maybe how nice they always seem. Staley says she’s wondered if her defending Southeastern Conference champions can win even more given just how nice they are. The coach asked them that point blank at practice. Aliyah Boston says everyone on the team has tried to up their aggressiveness and fire on the court. The Gamecocks didn’t appear to have many issues last year. They lost only once en route to winning the SEC regular season and tournament titles and rising to No. 1 in the country.