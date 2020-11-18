Skip to Content

Suspect in St. Louis officer’s death pleads not guilty

2:44 pm Missouri news from the Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man charged with killing a St. Louis police officer has pleaded not guilty. Thomas Kinworthy, of Owensville, appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday. He is facing 10 charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Officer Tamarris Bohannon. The officer was shot in the head by a gunman who had barricaded himself inside someone else’s home on the south side of St. Louis Aug. 29. A second officer was shot in the leg while trying to help Bohannon. KSDK reports Bohannon’s attorney entered the not guilty plea and waived arraignment during the brief hearing Wednesday.

