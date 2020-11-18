Taiwan refuses to renew pro-China news channel’s license

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s government has refused to renew the broadcast license of a leading pro-China cable news channel, prompting complaints of political interference. The National Communications Commission cited repeated violations of rules on accurate reporting in saying it had rejected CTiTV’s application to renew its license. The channel is owned by the Want Want China Times media group, which publishes one of Taiwan’s main newspapers and has long been associated with a Beijing-friendly political view. In its ruling, the commission made no specific allegations of a pro-China bias against the station, but said it had a problem with “external interference.”