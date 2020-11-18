Thousands march in Croatia to honor war city despite virus

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Thousands have marched to commemorate the suffering of Croatia’s eastern city of Vukovar during the 1991-95 war despite a persisting surge in cases of the new coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic led the crowds, which also included Serb officials who joined in Tuesday as part of efforts to boost reconciliation. More than 10,000 people died in the war that erupted when Croatia split from the Serb-dominated Yugoslav federation and the minority Serbs backed by the Yugoslav army rebelled against the move. The border city of Vukovar was demolished in relentless, three-month Yugoslav army shelling.