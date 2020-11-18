UK’s Labour roiled by feud over anti-Semitism and Corbyn

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has refused to readmit ex-Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn to the party’s parliamentary ranks, accusing Corbyn of weakening efforts to stamp out anti-Semitism. Labour leader Keir Starmer said Wednesday that his predecessor had “undermined and set back our work in restoring trust and confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.” Corbyn will continue to sit in Parliament, but as an independent lawmaker. Labour has been grappling with allegations that anti-Semitism was allowed to fester under Corbyn, a long-time supporter of Palestinians and a critic of Israel who led the party for almost five years from 2015. Corbyn was suspended from the party last month.