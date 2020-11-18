Western Illinois names Huang new President

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Western Illinois University Board of Trustees voted unanimously appointed Dr. Guiyou Huang as the university's 12th president, Monday.

President Huang is not new to holding a leadership position in higher education. Before taking the position at WIU, he was the President at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

Huang said some of his goals are to increase enrollment. He wants to ensure minorities feel comfortable on campus and putting WIU on the national stage.

“My hope is to build on what has happened there within. Make the University more robust and academically more distinctive and better known nationally and internationally," Huang said.

Huang said he is ready to hit the ground running in Macomb.

He wants to bridge the gap between the community and the University by building relationships within the community.