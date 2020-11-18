WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 17) 1-On-1 With Hannibal Pirates Acting Head Coach Jason Noland And Culver-Stockton’s Football Season Comes To A Close Thanks To COVID-19

The (8-2) Hannibal Pirates are focusing in on their Class 4 State Quarterfinal showdown against MICDS on Saturday at Porter Stadium. Two years ago, the (5-0) Rams beat HHS in the State Playoffs, and this season, the "Red and Black" hope to return the favor playing on their home turf. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes had a chance to discuss the match-up with Hannibal's Acting Head Coach Jason Noland earlier today during practice in heart of Pirates Country.

In the college ranks, Culver-Stockton head football coach Tom Sallay received some bad news today regarding Thursday's season finale set for Canton against Graceland University. We'll have the latest from Poulton Stadium.

Also in the "Show Me State" this evening, The Trojans from Hannibal -LaGrange University will hit the hardwood at home for the first time during the new 2020-21 season in the NAIA ranks. We'll have an update on who HLGU will be facing at the Mabee Sports Complex.