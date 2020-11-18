Wildfire destroys multiple Reno homes; hundreds threatened

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds has destroyed several homes in a Reno neighborhood and forced the evacuation of hundreds more. It was one of several blazes burning near the Nevada-California border. Reno’s fire chief said Tuesday that as many as 500 homes could be threatened by the blaze that grew to more than two square miles within hours of igniting. He said multiple homes were lost but he didn’t know how many. Winds were subsiding, and rain was in the forecast Tuesday night. Cochran said teams were responding from fire departments in Reno and California to help battle the blaze through the night.