Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Scott County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY…

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* TIMING…The winds will come up quickly after sunrise with the

strongest winds expected in the late morning into the early

afternoon.

* WINDS…Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

will be possible, particularly east of I-55.

* IMPACTS…Dangeroud driving conditions will develop for high

profile vehicles Thursday Morning. In addition to the strong

winds, dry conditions will add to potentially dangerous fire

weather conditions and any burning should be discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph or gusts of at least 45

mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

&&