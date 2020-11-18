Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Pike County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Missouri and south central, southwest and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
