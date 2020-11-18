Skip to Content

Windy Again Thursday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the counties outlined in light brown.

It will be windy again Thursday with gusts out of the south up to 45 mph with a few isolated areas possibly reaching 50 mph. Make sure to secure any outdoor items that can easily get blown around and end up down the road. A Wind Advisory has been issued Ralls, Pike, Brown and Scott counties. The advisory is valid from 6 AM to 6 PM Thursday. There is a heightened fire danger this afternoon and Thursday because of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and stiff south wind between 10-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Thursday. Use extreme caution by moving any planned burns to a different day.

Brian Inman

Chief Meteorologist of the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team

