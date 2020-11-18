Windy The Next Two Days

It's another chilly morning here in the Tri-States on this Wednesday. However, at least it's not as cold as Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning we started off with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s but this Wednesday morning we are in the low to mid 30s. The high pressure system that was sitting almost right over us has now moved slowly to our east. This high pressure will continue to influence our weather, giving us lots of sunshine. We also have a low pressure system near the Rockies. These two systems will create a pressure gradient which will lead to windy conditions today. We could have gusts of 30 - 35 mph. These southerly winds and the sunshine will help temperatures warm up quite a bit into the upper 50s to low 60s. Relative humidity values will be low though, at about 25% - 30%. We are also have dry fuels (grassy areas, any remaining unharvested fields). Windy conditions, low relative humidity and dry fuels will result in a heightened fire danger. All outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Wednesday night will be breezy as well, with gusts of 20 - 30 mph. Those winds will continue to be out the south though, which will keep our temperatures above average. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The windy conditions are expected to continue into Thursday as the wind veers more to the southwest. With the winds out of the southeast, gusting at possibly up to 40 mph, temperatures will warm to 70 degrees. Outdoor burning will be strongly discouraged again.

Wednesday's Weather Word of the Day is Saskatchewan Screamer. You can see the definition below. You may have heard of an Alberta Clipper, which originates in Alberta, Canada, and can bring the Midwest a quick hit of snow. These two systems are very similar, but just originate in different provinces. A Saskatchewan Screamer moved through the Tri-States earlier this week.