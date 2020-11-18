Winless Penn State searching for defensive answers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has made big defensive plays lately, most too late to really matter. Take the last two games for example. The Nittany Lions have created multiple turnovers, forced eight punts, and allowed just 10 points on 13 combined second-half possessions. It would be a winning formula had the first half of those games not gone so badly. If the Nittany Lions start slow again when the Hawkeyes visit Beaver Stadium on Saturday, they’ll likely be headed for their first 0-5 start in program history. It would be an ignominious notation for a team that’s become just the second since 1984 to begin 0-4 after starting the season ranked No. 7. For other reasons, including pride, they’ll look to avoid doing so.