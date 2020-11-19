27 people tested in Knox County for COVID-19 antibodies

EDINA, MO (WGEM) -- COVID-19 antibody testing is underway in Edina, Missouri.

Knox County health officials say it's not the same as COVID-19 testing for active cases, but the information is just as needed.

Eric DeRosear says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 back in August.

He says it didn't affect him as bad as it did his wife, but he came to see if he had antibodies that would protect him.

"I still want to not get it again. I've got an underlying conditions. I've had some heart issues and I think everybody needs to be safe," DeRosear said.

Knox County Health Department nurse, Melissa Yoakum, says antibody testing is for those who have had the virus within the last three to four months.

She says antibodies last for 90 days.

"This is kind of going to tell us, we'll test you know and we might test you again later if you're positive and we'll see how long those antibodies are lasting in your system to know if you're protected," Yoakum said.

Yoakum says they're starting to see people who've recovered from COVID-19 not only have respiratory symptoms, but also damage to their nervous system.

She says it's important for people who've had COVID-19 to test for antibodies as it will help them understand the lingering impacts of the disease.

"We don't know what it's going to be as a residual for your body. So, it would be good to know if you've had it at some point so that your doctors will know if they see something six months or a year later, how they need to treat that," she said.

She says if you test positive for antibodies, consider donating blood as it could help people currently battling the virus.

DeRosear says he can not give blood because of his health condition.

"But my wife could if it would help somebody else she would be glad to give blood," he said.

Health department nurses say rapid COVID-19 tests will also be available to Knox County residents early next week.

Yoakum says the times and days for antibody testing change weekly.

They ask Knox County residents to call and make an appointment before showing up.



The number to call is 660-397-3396.