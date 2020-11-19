American train-attack witness hospitalized in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The lawyer for an American who was scheduled to testify about his role in the dramatic capture of an Islamic State operative aboard a high-speed train says his witness has been hospitalized after he flew in to Paris. The attorney, Thibault de Montbrial, wouldn’t give details Thursday about what is ailing Spencer Stone, citing medical privacy. Stone, then a 23-year-old U.S. airman, was among passengers who helped subdue gunman Ayoub El Khazzani aboard the Amsterdam to Paris train in 2015. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Stone would be able to testify as planned at the hearing