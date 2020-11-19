Approval of Wisconsin recount marked by partisan fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has agreed to issue an order on Thursday to recount ballots cast in Milwaukee and Dane counties as requested by President Donald Trump after hours of partisan squabbling. The commission evenly split between Republicans and Democrats voted late Wednesday night to issue the recount order. Trump paid the $3 million required for the recount and issuing the order was expected to be a pro forma move, but it instead resulted in nearly six hours of arguing. ,