Astronaut: SpaceX Dragon beats shuttle, Soyuz for launching

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The most experienced astronaut on SpaceX’s newly launched crew says riding the Dragon capsule into orbit beats NASA’s old shuttles and Russia’s spacecraft. Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi says the Dragon is a lot of fun to ride. SpaceX delivered its second crew of astronauts to the International Space Station late Monday night. The four astronauts held a press conference Thursday and described the launch and their first impressions of the space station, their new home until spring. American Victor Glover said looking out the window at Earth for the first time was “an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime feeling.”