Badgers, ‘Cats clash in game with Big Ten West implications

No. 10 Wisconsin visits No. 19 Northwestern in a matchup that could help determine who wins the Big Ten West and plays in the conference championship game. The Badgers are toeing a thin line as they try to win the division for the fifth time in seven years. They had back-to-back games against Nebraska and Purdue canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak within their program. With the Big Ten setting a six-game minimum to be eligible to play in Indianapolis on Dec. 19, the Badgers can’t afford another cancellation. Northwestern can show just how far it has come after finishing last in the division in 2019 on the heels of playing in its first Big Ten title game the previous year.