Skip to Content

Brexit trade talks suspended because of COVID-19 case

New
9:28 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Brexit trade negotiations have been suspended at a crucial stage because an EU negotiator has tested positive for the coronavirus. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that together with his U.K. counterpart David Frost “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period.” He added that talks among lower-ranking officials level would continue. Any long suspension of talks will make it even tougher for the negotiator to clinch a deal ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content