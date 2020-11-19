Bulls draft Florida State forward Patrick Williams at No. 4

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have drafted versatile Florida State forward Patrick Williams with the No. 4 pick, the next big step for a rebuilding team. The 19-year-old Williams was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s sixth man of the year and helped the Seminoles win their first ACC regular-season crown. At 6-foot-8 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, he can defend multiple positions and had a team-high 30 blocks. The Bulls also took center Marko Simonovic in the second round at No. 44 overall.