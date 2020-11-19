CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency is pleading with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving, or to spend the holiday with people with whom they are not currently living. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the recommendations Thursday, one week before the traditional family gathering celebration — and at a time when diagnosed coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are skyrocketing across the country. If families do decide to include returning college students, military service members, or others in a gathering, the CDC is recommending that hosting families take added precautions. Gatherings should be outdoors, if possible, with people keeping 6 feet apart, wearing masks, and having just one person serve the food.