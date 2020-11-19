City officials address concerns about mask wearing on city buses

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The mask debate is showing up on public transit in Quincy, WGEM News has gotten a couple calls from passengers concerned about bus drivers and fellow riders who don't wear masks.

City officials said the issue is a bit complicated.

As people board buses, city transit officials said bus drivers are required to wear their masks, but there are circumstances when they're not, some people who ride the bus said maybe the city should reconsider.

"My concern, primarily is the fact that not only am I pregnant and several pregnant people ride the bus, but there's also a lot of elderly and their immune systems aren't the best neither is min," said Kaitlin Jenkins.

Her and her fiancé Benjamin Inman said they don't like wearing masks themselves.

"I hate wearing these masks with a fiery passion of 1000 suns," joked Jenkins.

But they said they feel it's the right thing to do, especially when riding the bus.

"I feel like I have to, for the sake of me my little man here," said Jenkins.

They also stressed that it's an order from the governor.

"Because everyone, even a public official, you need to be wearing a mask regardless," said Inman.

Quincy Transportation Director Marty Stegeman said while they do expect their drivers to wear masks they do allow them to take the masks off when they're outside the bus or when there is no one on it, then for some drivers they've made concessions.

"We do have some employees who have medical exemptions from wearing a mask that they on occasion may take their mask off they've tried to comply as best they can," said Stegeman.

He said there are three or more drivers with written notes from doctors regarding exemptions.

Stegeman said that's something they face with bus riders as well.

"We can't get into an area of medical necessity with a passenger because of HIPAA laws," said Stegeman.

But he said masks are provided, and heavily recommended, especially.

"When you're within an enclosed facility especially such as a bus."

For Inman and his fiancé however, they think it's something that needs to be addressed more.

"Hopefully this is a wake up call, maybe the bus drivers need to have stricter policies and maybe they need to overlook their policy on a legal level," said Inman

Inman and Jenkins said today they were asked by a driver to remember their masks as they boarded, they said they're hoping that attitude becomes more common.

Stegeman said there's also a shield between drivers and the rest of the cabin that hopfully cuts down on the spread of germs.