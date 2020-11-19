COVID-19 rapid testing site in Adams County needs volunteers

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -- The rapid testing site at the old Shopko parking lot in Quincy has only been open since Monday and already thousands of people have been tested.

Officials said it’s the work of volunteers that’s helping it run smooth at this time and they need more of them.

Right now, city employees like firefighters from the Quincy Fire Department are helping out, but more volunteers are needed, especially with Thanksgiving coming up next week.

“I’m expecting the day before Thanksgiving to be quite busy. People are going to want to get tested before they go visit their family members for their Thanksgiving celebration. The testing center won’t be open on Thanksgiving day, but we will be open the day after with limited hours.”

@page { size: 8.5in 11in; margin: 0.79in } p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; line-height: 115%; background: transparent }

Sue Hester, Adams County director of administrative services

Volunteers with some medical knowledge is needed. Those volunteers can administer the tests.

Anyone 18 years or older can volunteer their time.

For those volunteers administering the tests, officials have accepted anyone from medical and nursing students to firefighters and EMTs.

Volunteers inside the building have been helping with sanitizing clipboards, calling patients to tell them their test results and contact tracing for those with positive results.

“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers. There would be no way that this could get done without the volunteers. And we need more. We just need everyone we can get."

@page { size: 8.5in 11in; margin: 0.79in } p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; line-height: 115%; background: transparent }

Anita Crowley, Adams County Emergency Management volunteering

All volunteers do have to sign a HIPPA nondisclosure form before they can begin working at the site to ensure patient privacy.

Hester says volunteers are needed anytime the site is open. Those looking to volunteer can show up at the entrance to the Shopko building to meet Hester and schedule a time to begin working. Below are the times when volunteers are needed:

Monday (11/16) - Friday (11/20): 7:30 AM - 8 PM

Saturday (11/21) - Sunday (11/22): 11 AM - 3 PM

Monday (11/23) - Wednesday (11/25): 7:30 AM - 8 PM

Thursday (11/26): CLOSED THANKSGIVING DAY

Friday (11/27) - Sunday (11/29): 11 AM - 3 PM

Monday (11/30) - Thursday (10/4): 12 PM - 7 PM

Times that volunteers are needed differ slightly from times when the testing center is open.

For full hours of when you can get tested, visit the Adams County Health Department website.