Ethiopia’s multiple crises: War, COVID-19, even locusts

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia could hardly bear another emergency even before deadly conflict exploded in its northern Tigray region this month. Now, tens of thousands of refugees are fleeing into Sudan, and food and fuel are running desperately low in the sealed-off Tigray region along with medical supplies and resources to combat a major locust outbreak. The United Nations warns of a “full-scale humanitarian crisis.” Ethiopia this month surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, and the Tigray conflict threatens a swifter spread of COVID-19 as people flee their homes. The U.N. says trucks laden with medical and other supplies are stuck at heavily defended borders.