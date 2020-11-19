Gov. Parson: Rural Missouri ‘needs to step it up’

EDINA, MO (WGEM) -- Governor Mike Parson urges rural area Missourians to step up their fight against COVID-19 or the situation at hand will get worse.



Knox county public health administrator, Lori Moots-Clair, says the governor has not issued a statewide mask mandate, but she hopes people will instead choose to wear one.

"And I don't know if any order is going to make that kind of difference here. We really need people to just decide," Moots-Clair said. "That whether they believe in COVID or not, they're willing to do their part to help the healthcare establishments."



On a conference call, Moots-Clair says the governor said the healthcare capacity in rural Missouri will be overwhelmed in four to five weeks if people don't turn things around.

"It can be a variety of things that they need hospitalization for and it's not going to be there our it's going to be at such a distance that is problematic," she said.

She urges local businesses to have a mask mandate, citizens to wear masks when you can and to stop large gatherings in order to get disease spread in rural Missouri under control.